SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) -- The Satsuma Police Department placed an officer on administrative leave following an incident on Saturday.
Police Chief Clint Harrell said the department is investigating the officer for possible misconduct.
Allegations against Officer Harvey Roberts were posted to social media by a woman who said she was stopped by Roberts as she was driving to visit family. Logan Carter accused Roberts of abuse of power during the traffic stop.
