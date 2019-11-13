SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) -- A suspect in a February shooting in Satsuma has turned himself in, according to the Satsuma Police Department.
Aaron Quincy Woodard, 23, of Satsuma, was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, according to jail records. Those records show he is being held on charges of second-degree assault and discharging a gun into an occupied building and two counts of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle.
It was just after midnight on Feb. 24 this year when Satsuma police officers were called to the 5200 block of Thomas Drive in response to a report of shooting into an occupied dwelling, with one female victim suffering a gunshot wound to the right arm, according to police.
Investigators say that after an eight-month investigation, police obtained arrest warrants on Woodard.
On Tuesday, Woodard turned himself into Metro Jail without incident, police said.
The Satsuma Police Department is unable to release further details of the investigation at this time, the department said in a news release Wednesday.
