SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) -- Investigators arrested a second suspect in a Satsuma murder case.
Satsuma Police Chief Clint Harrell says 37 year old Jennifer Hudson is charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Brent Allen.
She's being held in the Crisp County, Georgia Jail.
Chief Harrell said Wayne Alex Beasley was the shooter in Allen's death. He's also in the Crisp County Jail awaiting extradition.
Harrell said more arrests are likely.
