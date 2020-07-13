SATSUMA, Ala. --According to Satsuma Police Chief Clint Harrell, Officer Harvey Roberts returned back to work today.
Satsuma's Municipal Court Magistrate determined Officer Roberts did have probable cause to arrest Logan Carter and her associate over the weekend after a traffic stop.
Therefore, the claim of false charges was unfounded.
Carter accused the officer of yelling at them, putting his hands in her face, and pushing the other person before arresting them.
