CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama State Troopers said a Satsuma woman lost her life in a crash on Interstate 65 Monday afternoon.
Investigators said Clarissa Murphy, 63, was driving north around 2:30 p.m. when her Chevrolet Avalanche was struck in the rear by an Infiniti G35 near Chickasaw.
Murphy was ejected from the truck during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said she was not using a seat belt.
The man driving the Infiniti was not injured. Troopers said they are still investigating to learn what caused the crash.
