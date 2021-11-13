MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Officials with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department have released a statement regarding a fire on Saturday morning that claimed the life of an elderly victim.

The statement reads as follows:

"At approximately 8:27 AM, Mobile Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to the 700 block of Pillans Street for reports of a residence on fire in the area. Upon arrival on scene, fire personnel described a single-story house presenting with heavy, black smoke billowing from the windows and roof.

Fire scene operations were immediately established. Suppression teams entered the home with charged hose lines to begin their initial fire attack. Search & rescue swept through the home in search of trapped victims.

Heavy flames were discovered in a rear bedroom, which had spread to an adjacent bedroom and the attic. Suppression crews were able to successfully extinguish all signs of flames within approximately 20 minutes.

With thick, smoky conditions present throughout the structure, search personnel discovered a resident trapped inside of the home. The 89-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the fire has been determined accidental. The home suffered moderate damage. There are currently no estimates on the amount of damages. Two residents are displaced as a result of the fire.

No fire personnel sustained injuries during operations"