MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Thousands of people turned out downtown Saturday tonight for another series of Mardi Gras parades.

Many were having a blast throwing beads, catching toys, and watching fire twirling entertainment.

Some said they wouldn't miss these parades for the world.

"We're very excited,” said Aleshia Land. “We come every year. Last year of course they didn't have it, so we came out earlier today. We don't miss any."

Others can't keep count.

"It's my millionth or so because I’ve been coming down here for a while,” Anthony Foote.

Even FOX10 News took part in the celebration put on by Pharaoh's Mystic Society and the Conde Explorers.

Many are looking forward to the rest of the season.

"Celebration, everybody getting together, especially with COVID killing last year’s party,” said Foote.

The Mobile Police Department estimated 38,000 people lined to streets to enjoy Saturday night's parades. Officers responded to 24 complaints and two adults were arrested on misdemeanor charges.

A total of 75 parking citations were issued and 12 vehicles were towed, police said.

Earlier in the day, the Bayport Parading Society and Mystic DJ Riders rolled through the streets to delight an estimated 9,500 paradegoers, according to the MPD crowd count.

Officers responded to nine complaints and one reported lost child. A total of 61 parking citations were issued and 24 vehicles were towed.

The next parade is Thursday at 6:30 in downtown Mobile.