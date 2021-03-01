MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Revenge motivated a shooting that caught a 5-year-old boy in gunfire, critically wounding him, Mobile County’s top prosecutor said Monday.

Mobile police say Reginald Paul Pryor Jr., 21, fired 14 times at a car on Farnell Drive, near where Interstates 10 and 65 converge. Demarcus Austin Jr., his father and two others were inside the vehicle at the time, although only the boy suffered injuries.

“We do believe that this was a retaliation shooting, and you’ll hear more about that at the preliminary hearing,” Rich said.

Police said Monday that Austin remains in critical condition. Pryor stands charged with four counts of attempted murder – one for each occupant of the vehicle.

This is the third time in four years that Pryor has been accused of firing into an occupied vehicle or building and causing injuries.

Police arrested him in April 2017 on charges of assault and firing into an occupied building. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of reckless endangerment, and a judge sentenced him to a one-year suspended sentence and two years’ probation.

Police arrested Pryor again in July 2019, charging him with assault and firing into an occupied vehicle. Authorities said a woman suffered injuries during the incident on Macks Street. But a grand jury decided not to indict him.

Rich says she is constrained by grand jury secrecy laws from commenting on that case. But she says the first case ended in a plea bargain because the victim would not cooperate.

“If that victim had been willing to come forward and proceed with the charges that were originally filed against him, perhaps we wouldn’t be in the position that we’re in right now,” she said. “And perhaps he would be in the penitentiary.”

Rich said the allegations in 2017 were serious. A 15-year-old girl suffered a leg wound.

“Had that victim moved forward with the charges and been willing to testify against him, maybe we wouldn't be in this position at all,” she said. “And maybe we wouldn’t have a 5- year-old in the hospital, fighting for his life.”

On Saturday, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste sent prayers to Demarcus and his family.

“There’s no reason for a 5-year-old to be the subject to gunfire in situations like this,” he said. “We have to learn we can’t always choose violence to resolve conflicts in our life.”

Rich said lack of cooperation by victims is becoming a bigger problem – one she is at a loss to explain.

“This is why it’s so important for other victims to come forward and to help us put people behind bars where they belong so that other victims, other people, don’t become victims,” she said.

Pryor is due in court Tuesday for a bail hearing. Rich said prosecutors will ask that he be kept in jail and that a judge remove his probation on the 2017 shooting case.