Mobile said goodbye Monday to a veteran known as the "Sea Lord of Mobile."
A memorial service was for Captain Hal Pierce at the aircraft pavilion in Battleship Park.
Pierce was a retired Navy captain and served as the Navy's port coordinator in Mobile and a veterans advocate.
He was responsible for the visits of more than 100 Navy ships to the Port of Mobile.
CR Pete Reihm, U.S. Navy (Retired) said, "Almost nothing you can point to the on the Gulf Coast that has to do with military veterans, Captain Hal wasn't part of it. He was the guiding force."
Mayor Sandy Stimpson said, "He was always promoting Mobile, promoting the waterfront, promoting the military. He was a hoot."
Hal Pierce was 87 years old.
