MOBILE, Ala --This afternoon, the United Way of Southwest Alabama (UWSWA) discovered that a woman allegedly named Linda Vaughn fraudulently uses the name United Way to contact individuals through Facebook Messenger with nonexistent grant funding.

Vaughn allegedly asserts she is a Claims Agent for United Way Worldwide and can provide grants to individuals in our community. She then asks for the individual’s bank account information so that she can cover her fees to process the requests.

UWSWA has contacted the FBI, the Mobile Police Department, the Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile, and Washington Counties’ Sheriffs’ offices to make them aware of the situation, and they are beginning an investigation.

If you suspect you have received a fraudulent social media contact, telephone call, email, or letter soliciting donations, please notify your local police department.

Any communications from the UWSWA will include an authentic, trademarked UWSWA logo and a contact person who can be verified by calling the UWSWA offices at 251.433.3624, visiting our website at www.uwswa.org, or sending a direct message to our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

Any reputable nonprofit will very willing verify the authenticity of a request and the staff person making it.