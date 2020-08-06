MOBILE, Ala. --The University of South Alabama football team has a new date for the opening two weeks of the 2020 season.
The Jaguars will now kick off the campaign at Southern Mississippi on Thursday, September 3 — with game time in Hattiesburg set for 7 p.m. (CDT) — while the following week Tulane will visit at the new Hancock Whitney Stadium at 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 12.
The two teams are also scheduled to meet in Mobile on September 6, 2025, while future match-ups between the programs in New Orleans are slated for September 2, 2023, as well as September 12, 2026.
Television information for both the USM and TU contests this fall are expected to be announced in the near future. No other games are expected to be added to the schedule at this time.
For more information about South Alabama athletics, check back with www.usajaguars.com, and follow the Jaguars at www.twitter.com/USAJaguarSports. Season tickets for all Jaguar athletic events can be purchased by calling (251) 461-1USA (1872).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.