MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Citronelle man died in a fatal two-vehicle collision on Schillinger Road early Thursday morning according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Troopers with ALEA said Justin C. Bolton, 29, was driving a 2014 Toyota Camry south on Schillinger Road around 3:55 a.m. when a 2002 GMC pickup driven by Eric R. Timko, 30, of Ozark crossed the center line from the northbound lanes and collided with Bolton’s vehicle. Bolton was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to ALEA.

The crash occurred on Schillinger Road, 1.1 miles west of Mobile city limits in Mobile County near Mallard Drive. The accident shut down traffic for a time.

Mobile Police and ALEA worked the accident. Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division are still investigating the crash.