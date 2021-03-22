MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's official. Mobile County Public School System employees will get a $1200 bonus.

The Mobile County school board unanimously approved the measure on Monday.

Earlier this month, Superintendent Chresal Threadgill proposed giving all full-time employees, including teachers, custodians, cafeteria workers, and bus drivers, the one-time bonus.

In a letter emailed to employees, he thanked them for their continued patience and resilient mindset of overcoming challenges during the pandemic.

Employees should get paid over or before spring break, which is the first week of April.