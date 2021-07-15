Here's what we know so far about ongoing or upcoming student registration processes at area public schools.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

BALDWIN COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

The Baldwin County Public Schools registration deadline is being extended past the original July 16 date. Registration for new and returning students is now available at www.bcbe.org/registration, and the last day for online registration is now July 30. If you are in need of a snap code or assistance from your school office, contact the school prior to July 29.

CHICKASAW CITY SCHOOLS

Online registration begins July 15. The state of Alabama is changing the student information software for our schools. Chickasaw City Schools is requiring all students register as new students this year.

GULF SHORES CITY SCHOOLS

The GSCS Registration Portal is now open for all new and returning students for the 2021-2022 school year. SnapCode letters were mailed to returning students on July 2. Out of district students applying for admission to Gulf Shores City Schools can register once the approval letter is received and all outstanding fees are paid.

MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM

The Mobile County Public School System reports it cannot open online registration until the state finishes revamping the student information system. Until online registration begins, officials suggest calling the school or going to the school to show child inoculation cards, etc. Also, parents should check school websites and social media for school lists and other information.

SARALAND CITY SCHOOLS

The online registration deadline for returning students in Saraland City Schools is Sunday, July 18. Registration SnapCodes were mailed during the first week of July. Contact your school registrar for SnapCode if it was not received.

SATSUMA CITY SCHOOLS

Satsuma City Schools reports that registration begins next week.