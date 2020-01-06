A new twist on those scooters in downtown Mobile.
Mobile Police say they received a report of scooters being ridden in the Wallace Tunnel.
They told FOX10 News a police unit investigated but found nothing.
We're still trying to find out from police what day and time.
FOX10 News is asking questions and getting answers about scooters and liability.
The scooters are starting to become familiar to Mobile residents, but they were somewhat of a novelty for visitors from Louisiana in town for the Lending Tree Bowl.
One man said, "So actually this is our first time here and we ran across these and we're like, 'Let's just jump on, it seems like a good idea.' "
If someone has an accident on a scooter, does the city or the scooter company, Gotcha Mobility, assume liablility?
The city says neither.
Gotcha says the individual does.
The city says its franchise agreement with Gotcha "requires the company to procure and keep in full force a commercial liability insurance policy with minimum limits of $1,000,000 per occurrence."
The city is covered under Gotcha’s policy and its own.
And as far as where scooter riders can ride, the city says they must follow the law bike riders follow.
Traffic laws do "allow riding on streets, and prohibit riding on sidewalks within a business district."
Last week, we reported Mobile Police told us it has no policy in place yet to handle the scooters, and are doing research to see how other cities are handling enforcement.
At that time, police told us there had already been two accidents, with one sending a rider to the hospital, and another causing nearly a thousand dollars of damage.
Craig Roberts says his car was hit by a scooter and repairs cost $900.
Roberts said, "It's just a shame we introduced the scooters without any rules, at this point. If they're studying other cities, they shouldn't introduce them until they have all the rules they want to make."
We're trying to learn more about the city's policy, like what it covers, and how much the insurance costs the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.