MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The search continues for a 64-year-old woman from Mobile who has been missing for several days.
Barbara Orr walked away from her home on Summer Place Drive off of Howell's Ferry Road around 8 a.m. on Friday.
The house is a semi-independent home that Orr shares with two others. Family members said Orr has a history of mental illness and memory problems. She has wandered away from home before, but never for this long.
Orr was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.
Anyone who may have more information is asked to call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.
