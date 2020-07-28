UPDATE AT 1:30 P.M.: The search for Brittney Wood at the Grand Bay property has ended without finding Wood or any new evidence, according to Capt. Paul Burch of the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.
---
EARLIER STORY:
GRAND BAY, Ala (WALA) – The search and a dig for Brittney Wood is continuing for a second day at a Grand Bay property Tuesday morning.
This new search effort comes after a new tip into the disappearance of Wood.
Chessie Wood, Brittney’s mom, said she just wants Brittney found and hearing about this latest search gives her hope.
The search for Brittney, who has been missing since 2012, is happening on a property on Ramsey Boulevard.
MCSO started the search and dig at the property early Monday morning, but rain stopped them.
This new effort was prompted by a tip last week after our story on the new age-progressed picture.
Brittney was last seen in 2012 at her uncle’s house near Styx River. That same uncle, Donnie Holland, killed himself just days later. Police say he is the prime suspect.
Over the years, there have been numerous searches, including on Ramsey Boulevard, but with the new tip and the hit from the dog investigators are back.
“I’m just hoping that she’s there,” Chessie Wood told FOX10 News Reporter Tyler Fingert on Monday. “I really hope that after eight years we can bring her home.”
Chessie says the family will be out at the Grand Bay property every day with investigators, until the search is done.
