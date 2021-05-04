DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- The search continues this morning for an 18-year-old Southern Miss student missing in the Gulf of Mexico off Dauphin Island.

The Coast Guard says Rob Brent disappeared while swimming off the west end of the island. He was reported missing around 6 p.m. Sunday.

The surf conditions have been rough -- making search efforts extremely difficult.

The coast guard says it's using all available resources and that crews have already searched more than 1,200 nautical miles.

The University of Southern Mississippi on Monday issues a statement regarding the search.

“We are all terribly saddened by the news regarding Southern Miss student Rob Brent, and we have offered his family, friends and loved ones our heart-felt prayers and support,” said Dr. Dee Dee Anderson, USM's vice president for student affairs.

The university said Student Counseling Services at Southern Miss is available to support members of the Southern Miss community. SCS can be reached at 601-266-4829 during regular business hours and after 5 p.m. and on weekends at 601.606.4357 (HELP).