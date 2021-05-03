DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- A search is underway for a possible missing swimmer.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, they received a report around 6 p.m. Sunday about an 18-year-old swimmer in distress in the Gulf of Mexico just south of Dauphin Island.
According to a friend of the missing swimmer, he was last seen wearing gray and white swim trunks.
The Coast Guard is leading the search with the assistance of local agencies, including the Dauphin Island police and fire departments.
FOX10 News will continue to follow the search, and we'll bring you updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.