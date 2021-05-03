DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- The U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities from Dauphin Island and Mobile County are searching for a missing swimmer last seen Sunday evening in the Gulf of Mexico near the island.

The Coast Guard says that at about 6 p.m. Sunday, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report of missing 18-year-old Rob Brent, described as a 5-foot-4, 135-pound black male, last seen swimming wearing gray and white swim trunks near Dauphin Island.

Rescue crews from Station Dauphin Island, Air Station New Orleans, Aviation Training Center Mobile are working alongside partner agencies with Dauphin Island police and fire Departments.

The Mobile County Sheriff's Office Flotilla is also participating in the search.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-6211.

The MCSO Flotilla "will exhaust all efforts in locating the missing swimmer," the MCSO said in a news release Monday morning.

