DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- A search is underway for a possible missing swimmer.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, they received a report around 6 p.m. Sunday about an 18-year-old swimmer in distress in the Gulf of Mexico just south of Dauphin Island.

According to a friend of the missing swimmer, he was last seen wearing gray and white swim trunks.

The Coast Guard is leading the search with the assistance of local agencies, including the Dauphin Island police and fire departments.

