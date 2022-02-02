MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- As we get closer to Saturday’s Senior Bowl, some familiar faces are looking to put on a show in their hometown to cap off their college careers.

“This has been a dream of mine ever since I was a little kid,” said Velus Jones Jr.

“It’s always great to come home to Mobile and put on a show for the city,” said Neil Farrell.

After a solid first day of practice, both players looked to turn up the intensity on day two.

“I feel like I had a pretty good day, but now it’s all about stacking days,” added Farrell.

It’s something they’re used to from their college careers. Neil Farrell played at LSU while Velus Jones Jr finished his career at Tennessee. Playing in the SEC helped them get ready for this type of competition.

“We know the SEC is a minor NFL league with a lot of great talent. Going against those ballers every week definitely prepares you for moments like this with the competition level, but you know I belong here,” added Jones.

The same is true for Alabama running back Brian Robinson

“It kind of feels like a regular day at practice. Just going out and practicing with these guys," said Robinson. "It’s competitive, it’s fast, it’s physical and that’s kind of what it’s like playing in the SEC.

Now with day two in the books players are focused on building off today’s practice and showing scouts they can stand out in their position groups

“I’m a playmaker with the ball in my hands,” said Jones.

“I can be consistent, I can stay on my feet, I can do everything as a running back,” Robinson.

“Just to showcase all of my abilities. Get to the passer, stop the run, just showcase my abilities," said Farrell.