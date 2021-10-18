MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Mobile Police said they arrested a 17-year-old connected to the shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Investigators did not identify the suspect because he is underage. The teenager is the second arrest in the case.

On Saturday detectives arrested Jai Scott, 19, on charges of attempted murder. Police said they are still searching for 19-year-old Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon.

Mobile police continue to search for the many they say pulled the trigger.

That man is Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon, a 19-year-old who at one point attended LeFlore High School.

“He shot into a crowd, and he was armed when he left the location, and we have not arrested him,” Police Chief Paul Prine said at a news conference Monday. “So at this stage in the game, yes, he is considered armed and dangerous.”

Five victims, two adults and two teens ranging in age from 15 to 17, suffered gunshot wounds. Prine said one of the victims is in “stable” condition and one is in “guarded” condition. The other three all have been released from the hospital.

Police ask anyone with additional information about the case or the whereabouts of Belfon to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

“He has five active warrants for attempted murder,” the chief said. “He has not been brought into custody, and we would ask the public, if they know his whereabouts and call us and tell us where he is.”

Records show that Chickasaw police arrested Belfon in May on charges of receiving stolen property and carrying a pistol without a permit. Police accused him of having a stolen Glock .40 caliber pistol. But a judge dismissed the charge in August after determining the state had insufficient evidence.

The shooting occurred during the closing minutes of the game between Williamson and Vigor high schools, as thousands were celebrating Vigor's homecoming.

Three days after the chaos, police worked to sort out basic facts of the case – what type of weapon was involved, how many shots were fired and how someone managed to get a gun past security measures put in place after a 2019 mass shooting at the same stadium.

Perhaps, the most important question is this: Why?

“The motive really is still undetermined, unsure,” Prine said. “I can tell you that there was some type of argument between the two groups as to what the argument was about, I am not sure.”

Prine, who in his second week on the job, finding himself dealing with the second mass shooting at Ladd since 2019. The defendant in the first incident, Deangelo Parnell, remained jailed on nine counts of attempted murder. His trial is scheduled for May.

A day after the most recent shooting, Scott turned himself in to police. Prine said the Vigor High School graduate was not the shooter but is just as responsible.

“It’s likened really to a bank robbery,” he said. “If one individual drives the car and another one robs the bank, you still have two bank robbers. And so that part of the investigation is still ongoing, but we have developed enough probable cause to believe that his intent was to go into the location and to cause harm.”

Officials with the Mobile County Public School System on Monday announced that two upcoming high school football games will be relocated in the wake of the shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

This Thursday's game between B.C. Rain High School Faith Academy will be held at Theodore High School. Friday's game between LeFlore High School and St. Paul's Episcopal School will be held at St. Paul's.

Kickoff for both games will be at 7 p.m.

"This will allow us time to further assess the situation and prepare for future scheduled games at Ladd-Peebles Stadium," the school system said in a statement.

The Williamson and Vigor teams met Monday morning to complete the game that was interrupted by the shooting. Vigor won, 28-12.