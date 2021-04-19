MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Moderna second-dose clinic will take place today at the Alabama Cruise Terminal in downtown Mobile.

That's at 201 S. Water St. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This is for those who got their first-dose vaccine from MCHD on March 22. Anyone who missed their booster vaccine from MCHD on April 7 should report to this clinic for their second dose.