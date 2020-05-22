MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- On Sunday, May 10, 2020 at approximately 4:22 a.m., police responded to the area of Kooiman Street and Blackmon Street in reference to the report of one down.
Upon arrival, officers found 42-year-old male victim Nikil Merrida deceased laying in the street. On May 11, 2020, Joshua Lamont-Jamal Kennedy, 27, was arrested and charged with murder.
Through further investigation, investigators identified a second suspect involved in this murder. On Thursday, May 21, 2020, investigators located and arrested 59-year-old Winfred Stallworth for the shooting death of 42-year-old male victim Nikil Merrida.
