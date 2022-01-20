MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- The second suspect in a 2017 stabbing death of a high schooler took a plea deal.

Devon Watson, first charged with murder, now manslaughter, was accused of playing a role in the death of then 18-year-old Gaige Taylor.

Watson was just 16 years old in 2017 when he was charged as an adult with murder.

Five years ago, Mobile Police said Watson and Billy Southammavong killed Taylor during a fight at a gravel pit in Theodore by stabbing him to death.

Southammavong took a plea deal of manslaughter this past November. He was sentenced to serve two and a half years in prison.

When that happened, Tiffany Head, Taylor's mother, and other friends and relatives protested the plea bargain outside of Government Plaza.

“I’m frustrated with our district attorney’s office. I’m frustrated with the system,” said Head.

Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich responded with this, “It’s important that the public understands that we have to look at the specific facts,” she said. "These were two groups of individuals, high school students, that went to that location. Their intent was to fight. Both sides had weapons.”

Watson, took a similar deal as Southammavong. Watson will serve six months in jail.

Taylor's mother was in court for Watson's sentencing. She had a chance to say her peace to Watson.

She posted what she read in court to Facebook. It said she doesn't feel justice was ultimately served for her son, but she did offer forgiveness to Watson.

"February 24 2017 was a tragic day for my family. The events that took place that day will forever change the trajectory of not only my life but many others. On February 24, 2017 my son Gaige Taylor was violently murdered. The loss of Gaige has left an empty void in our family’s life. I long to see his warming smile and hear his contagious laugh again but I never will. My son had his whole life ahead of him and it was senselessly taken from him.

The last time I sat in this seat I pleaded for justice but there was none given. Our judicial system has found itself in a sad state when a murderer can serve a mere 2 and a half years in prison and then once again be releases into the community. How does such a short sentence demonstrate the value found in human life? How is this upholding the law? Long before we ever made it to any trial dates or plea hearings, I sat in a conference with Keith Blackwood in this meeting Mr. Blackwood looked me, a hurting mother, in the eyes and said that if the DA wanted to, they could sweep this whole thing under the rug but that was not their intentions. I beg to differ, that is exactly what the DA has done. I feel that I must take the opportunity today to clarify some of the so-called events that took place on that catastrophic day. I must have misunderstood because I had always assumed that the DA worked to serve justice not only for Victims but for the safety of our community. On November 2 2020 I learned not only did the DA not care about serving justice but that they had little interest in relaying the truth of the events at hand. I felt that the lest the DA could do was speak the truth concerning the events that took place on Friday, February 24, 2017, but as Keith Blackwood read his statement before the court, I quickly realized that even in this way the court would neglect to serve Justice for Gaige and our family.

There were several misrepresented so called facts but the most crucial one that I must address is concerning the matter in which Gaige’s life was taken. Mr. Blackwood stood before the court and simply said that Gaige was stabbed in the abdomen, this was all he said nothing more concerning the way in which Gaige lost his life. No, this is not true Gaige was sliced across the abdomen, he was gutted leaving his intestines spilling out from his wound but that was not the devastating blow that took his life. According to his medical reports Gaige was stabbed nine to eleven times and the fatal stab wound was not in the abdomen but the upper chest under or around the arm pit area. A main artery was hit, and he bleed out almost instantaneously. Gaige never stood a chance, nor has he had anyone to stand up for him and uphold the law. Mr. Blackwood also stated that most of the kids that were at the fight were from MGM and Theodore, but this is not true most of the kids there that day were from Alma Bryant and Theodore only a few students from MGM were in attendance. Nothing was said about the fact that Gaige was fighting off multiple assailants alone and that he had no weapon. No one corrected Billy Southammavong’s lawyer, Mr. Dean, when he said that Billy was only involved in one fight. Gaige was only involved in one fight but the young men he was fighting were involved in several altercations that day. They prowled the streets looking for fights before they ever meet up with Gaige. There was video evidence form a previous altercation earlier that day in the DA’s position. In this altercation they went to young man’s home demanding for him to come out and fight the police were notified concerning the matter as well. The DA had nearly five years to get their facts straight but for whatever reasons they could not even do that. I know that today we are here to address Devin Watsons involvement in the case, but I felt that before I addressed Devin, I must set the misrepresented events of the case strait on the record. When a defendant feels he is not given a fair trial he is able to file an appeal but as a victim we are only allowed one chance for justice. It is crucial for the safety of our community that the Mobile County DA does a better job in the future, people’s lives are at stake.

Devon, I want you to know that almost from the beginning I have believed in my heart that Gaige’s life was not taken by your hands, though I know that you did play a role in the events leading up to his death. I want you to know I forgive you for the action that you took which contributed to Gaige’s death. I hope that you turn to God for forgiveness, but even more importantly, I pray that you accept Jesus Christ as your savior, ask Him into your heart, and seek an intimate relationship with Christ in which you place Him at the center of everything in your life. There is nothing that can ever give my son his life back, but I hope that from this experience you have learned how valuable human life is and that it must be respected. In the end violence does not prevail for anyone. Violence does not and will not stop violence. It only further exasperates any situation unfortunately in Gaige's case he had to learn this lesson at the expense of his life."