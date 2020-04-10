MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It was about 10 p.m. Thursday while Freddie Riley was watching TV when he heard a loud bang and his house shook.
When he walked outside a van was trying to back away from his house but was stuck. He says the driver left the scene on foot but police caught up to him a few minutes later.
Riley is okay, but his house in the 2000 block of Selman Avenue has been literally split open.
