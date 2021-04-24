SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) --If you're looking for help with your spring planting -- the Semmes Azalea Festival has you covered.

Within the walls of the school greenhouse -- Mary G. Montgomery High School Senior Carli Kenly has found her calling.

"I love being in here... This is where I go to escape the world. It's my zen place," said Kenly.

Over the last three years the school's agribusiness class has put Kenly on a career path.

"In this class and I've learned so much. This class has taught me so much about everything that has to do with agriculture... And a lot of people think you just put in dirt and then it grows... But there's a lot of science behind it," explained Kenly.

They currently have 140 students in the program. Helping the students make sense of it all is MGM Horticulture Teacher Emily Dent.

"We spend a little time in the classroom... Then we come out here and actually put what they've learned into use... They actually get their hands dirty and plant all of the stuff you see out here," explained Dent.

The students are also learning how to sell to the community -- offering up tons of product knowledge.

"It's just unbelievable to see them grow and to actually listen to them... Listen to students like Carli -- explain things to people and just enjoy what they do," said Dent.

Over in the shop -- the students are also making wooden planter boxes from donated recycled materials.

"We find the good wood... And put it together to make those planter boxes. Makes it seem more useful -- that you can turn something that didn't look so good into something that actually looks good and is something useful," said Aaron Thornburg, MGM Junior.

Everything you see is for sale at this weekend's Semmes Azalea Festival. All of the proceeds from the plants the school sells goes back into the program for the next crop of students.

"A lot of people don't know where their food or plants come from... how they're grown," said Dent. "We are setting them up to be successful for the rest of their lives."

The Semmes Azalea Festival was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 24th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but has been rescheduled for Sunday, April 25th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. due to expected weather.

There will be dozens of vendors. Face masks and social distancing will be required.