SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -- It may have been delayed, but the Semmes Christmas Parade did not disappoint on Sunday.
It was scheduled to be held on Saturday but was pushed back by one day due to weather.
Hundreds gathered on the streets to catch throws and see the festive floats.
This year's grand marshal was Semmes Chamber President Lisa Owen.
