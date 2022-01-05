Semmes duo sentenced to federal prison for counterfeiting money

Bernardo Guerrero Semana, 28, and Kendra Nicole Sullivan, 27

SEMMES. Ala. (WALA) -- A Semmes man and woman were sentenced to two years in federal prison for making fake money.

Bernardo Guerrero Semana, 28, and Kendra Nicole Sullivan, 27, were first arrested in May of 2021 when investigators found more than $5,600 in counterfeit money at their house. Prosecutors said both Semana and Sullivan admitted to making counterfeit money and checks.

After they serve two years for counterfeiting, they will face two more years of supervised release where they will undergo drug testing and treatment.

The United States Secret Service and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.