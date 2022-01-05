Semmes duo sentenced to federal prison for counterfeiting money

SEMMES. Ala. (WALA) -- A Semmes man and woman were sentenced to two years in federal prison for making fake money.

Bernardo Guerrero Semana, 28, and Kendra Nicole Sullivan, 27, were first arrested in May of 2021 when investigators found more than $5,600 in counterfeit money at their house. Prosecutors said both Semana and Sullivan admitted to making counterfeit money and checks.

After they serve two years for counterfeiting, they will face two more years of supervised release where they will undergo drug testing and treatment.

The United States Secret Service and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case