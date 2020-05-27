SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) -- Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened about 11 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Highland Circle West in Semmes.
Investigators say a man was shot multiple times.
Mobile County deputies say Amanda Moberly told them she shot him and called 911.
Capt. Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office said the shooting remains under investigation, but he said at this point it appears to be domestic related.
"It's another tragic situation where a disagreement between two people who clearly cared for each other at some point in time ... let it escalate to the point where someone is killed," Burch said. "If you can't get along, go your separate ways and don't let something like this happen."
Burch said there were children present in the home when it happened.
He said the children were not harmed.
Moberly, 34, was arrested and is being charged with murder.
