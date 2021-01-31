MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested a Semmes man for his role in a deadly crash in West Mobile early Sunday morning.
Investigators said 22-year-old John Criswell IV was driving north when his Chevrolet pickup crossed into the oncoming lanes and crashed head-on with a Nissan SUV. It happened around 4:50 a.m. near the Ziegler Boulevard intersection.
The driver of the Nissan, 28-year-old Crystal Yount, was killed in the wreck.
Criswell was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and then arrested by Mobile Police on a charge of homicide by vehicle.
