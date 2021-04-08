MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Semmes man pleaded guilty to killing a man and dumping his body in a trash can.

Cory Miller entered the blind plea for the murder of Travis Barnhill Puckett in September 2016. Prosecutors said Puckett was shot in the head before his body was put in a trash can and left on Cemetery Road in Wilmer.

Miller attempted suicide after investigators connected him to the murder. He was arrested after spending two weeks in the hospital.

Sentencing will be held on May 27.