A mobile home park in Semmes was hit hard by an apparent tornado Friday, October 26, 2019. As day broke Saturday morning, folks there continued to survey damage and begin cleanup.
A field of debris was left in the wake of what residents at Lott Road Mobile Home Park said was a tornado. It’s one of several areas which came under tornado warnings Friday afternoon. Massive oak trees were uprooted and twisted, falling limbs crushing trailers below. Violent winds pealed back roofs and some trailers were crushed.
Between Saturday morning showers, Derrick Upgrove began salvaging what he could from his storage building which was taken out by a fallen tree. His trailer is just feet away and he was grateful to be alive.
“It’s nothing but a God’s blessing,” Upgrove said. “He didn’t want me hurt in my room, so he got me out…made a diversion.”
Others, like Becky McInnis-Wilson had other priorities. Her son’s trailer escaped with just minor damage, but she came to try and find his cats which had scattered during the storm. With the mother and two of three kittens found safe, she was hopeful all will be back together soon. She recalled the chaos right after the storm hit.
“It was actually mass confusion,” she said. “We couldn’t even find his trailer because we had to park way up here, and we ran through there. We couldn’t even find his trailer at first. He’s directly across from the one that doesn’t have a roof anymore.”
It will take time for residents there to rebuild and They’re just grateful their lives were spared and can do so.
The National Weather Service will survey the storm damage to determine if it was caused by a tornado.
