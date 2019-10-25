SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) – Tony Miller heard the tornado that ripped through his neighborhood Friday, while Russell Orso felt it.
Jessica Shewmake actually saw it.
The trio were among a small number of people who got a too-close-for-comfort, first-hand look at one of nature’s most awesome forces. The twister caused damage over a highly localized area along Jamaica and Road just outside of the Semmes town limits.
Shewmake said she was sitting on her porch when the winds started gathering over the Miller house across the street. She described it as a dark, gray mass.
“It was there,” she said, motioning toward the Miller home, “so I ran back inside and got in the tub. … It was over within seconds.”
Shewmake said the wind knocked a tree into the right corner of her house, while another hit her truck. The power flickered and then went off, she said. Law enforcement officers on nearby Moffett Road were directing traffic through intersections where traffic signals had lost power.
At the Miller household, meanwhile, a large pine tree fell into the back of the house. Another tree crashed into the carport, collapsing the structure on top of a pickup truck. He said he had not had a chance to closely inspect it but added that the truck has two broken windows in the rear.
Miller said the wind also knocked out a wall of his workshop on the property.
Miller said he had been in the bedroom, and his wife was monitoring weather alerts on her cell phone. Then, he said, he heard lots of noise. He said he is glad no one was hurt and that the house, itself, seems to have held up well.
“I just had that roof, that reinforced roof, put in two or three years ago,” he said.
Wife Gerrie Miller said she was inside when the twister came.
“And then I heard the roar of the funnel clouds, and I hid in the closet,” she said.
Miller said it reminded her of the powerful hurricane that rocked the Gulf Coast in 1969.
“I was here through (Hurricane) Camille, and we lost thousands of trees,” she said. “But that’s what the noise reminded me of.”
Like her husband, Miller said she feels blessed no one was hurt.
“When I see all this, it can be replaced,” she said.
Orso, who lives next door, said he was just about to head to his trucking job when the tornado came.
“I work at night. I had just gotten up and was fixing to go to work,” he said.
Orso, 62, said he yelled to his wife and son to get into the hallway and then felt the building shake.
“It blew the back door open, but it didn’t damage it,” he said. “It blew a lot of pine straw and leaves in there. It lasted two or three seconds, and it was over.
Assessing the damage, Orso said a pine tree hit the porch, damaging the shingles. He said the roofs of both of his sheds also are gone.
As the tornado struck, Orso’s 43-year-old daughter, Julie Epperson, hunkered down with her little boy in a double-wide trailer behind the house.
“I was terrified,” she said. “I just grabbed him and got on top of him.”
It did not take long for area residents to get to work trying to restore order. Tony Miller was wielding a chainsaw, trying to clear out the fallen pinewood before the sun set. A crew from the Mobile County Road and Bridge Department was clearing debris off the streets.
Shewmake, who saw the funnel cloud as it moved toward the Miller house, said it was closer than she ever wants to be again.
“I wouldn’t mind seeing one from a distance,” she said. “But not like this.”
