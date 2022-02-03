MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's the last day for Senior Bowl practice but that doesn't mean there weren't any surprises. Former Spanish Fort player Trae Barry made his practice debut after getting the call to play last night.

"It means a lot growing up and coming to these games being in the stands looking up to the players so it means a lot to my childhood being in the position I'm in," said Barry.

Now the Boston College tight end has a little homework ahead of him during the next two days.

"Just getting in the playbook and studying and learning and making sure I'm ready when my number gets called," said Barry.

Barry will be looking to connect with members of a deep quarterback group that includes Pitt's Kenny Pickett and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder. Ridder who is one of the top quarterback prospects says he’s learned a lot from the other quarterbacks around him.

“Iron sharpens iron. We’re all competing for our number one spot. All competing to get to the best team, but as soon as we go in the locker room we’re all guys, we’re all buddies, we’re just out here having fun," said Ridder.

Now that they’ve practiced for the last time. All eyes are on Saturday’s game as the players look to make that last push for NFL scouts.

“My goal is to show the scouts and everybody that didn’t see it on TV that I’m a great overall cornerback,” said Roger McCreary.

And finally have those matchups they've been thinking about all week.

“Coby Bryant. He won the Jim Thorpe award so I’m excited for that opportunity," said Jalen Tolbert.