2019 Senior Bowl Charity Run benefiting USA Children's and Women's Hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The 2019 Senior Bowl Charity Run is coming up soon. This year, the run will raise money for USA Children's and Women's Hospital.
You still have time to sign up if you want to run in the event on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019.
Registration is $20 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under. There is a 10k, 5k, and one-mile fun run.
It all gets started ar Mardi Gras Park in downtown Mobile. After the run, there will be plenty of food, beverages, awards, and music.
Click here to register or to learn more information.
