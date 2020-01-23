MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Saturday is the big day for the Reese’s Senior Bowl, but there are lots of events leading up to the big game.
On Thursday, there was a fundraiser at Moe's Original Bar-B-Que for ‘Special Spectators’ which gives terminally ill children and their families V.I.P all access game day experiences.
“I hope it's going to bring in a lot, I really do cause the more money we raise tonight the more opportunities we can create for other kids, special spectators does events all over the country,” said Beth Abston with USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital.
They were auctioning off six helmets signed by some big names like, Auburn's Gus Malzahn, Alabama's Nick Saban and the one creating the most buzz, the Oklahoma, Alabama split- helmet that Jalen Hurts autographed.
The Hurts helmet sold for $5,500.
“Just the mere fact that he was willing to do this and offer up a helmet signed with both the Oklahoma University and the University of Alabama on each side is really awesome,” said Matthew Hall.
Also, downtown today, preps are already underway for events on Friday.
At the convention center, they are getting ready for the Senior Bowl Experience from 3 to 6 on Friday which will feature plenty of fun for the kids and a player meet and greet.
That is followed by a Mardi Gras Player Parade at 6:30. It starts at Government and Royal streets and ends at Cathedral Square where the revivalists will perform a free concert.
Local restaurants like Loda Bier Garten are excited about the extra business expected this weekend.
“They'll be coming in before and after everywhere downtown, especially for the senior bowl,” said Susan Holt from Loda Bier Garten. “The Senior Bowl brings in almost as much revenue as Mardi Gras does.”
All of the Senior Bowl fan events are free, but if you are planning to go to the Senior Bowl experience bring a clear plastic bag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.