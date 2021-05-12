Senior Bowl Football

American Team quarterback Mac Jones of Alabama (10) throws during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala. Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

 Matthew Hinton

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Senior Bowl will be played in February due to the NFL adding an extra week to its season.

The 2022 Senior Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, February 5. That's the weekend before the Super Bowl, which is on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

The 17-week NFL season will kickoff on Thursday, September 9, 2021. 

New Orleans Saints will host Green Bay Packers to open the 2021 NFL season

