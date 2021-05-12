MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Senior Bowl will be played in February due to the NFL adding an extra week to its season.
The 2022 Senior Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, February 5. That's the weekend before the Super Bowl, which is on Sunday, February 13, 2022.
The 17-week NFL season will kickoff on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
