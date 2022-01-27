MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Reese's Senior Bowl officials are responding again to the backlash of making changes to one the game's traditions.

The Senior Bowl is now saying the Azalea Trail Maids will be involved at the welcoming ceremony at the Battle House, in the parade the night before the game and also during the game day experience.

While their colorful antebellum attire has drawn criticism from some, Mobile City Councilman Scott Jones says that's not what they represent.

Jones says he plans take his concerns to Senior Bowl officials. He also says he's prepared to vote against funding next year's event.

"We've put them in front of presidents and other distinguished folks that come into this city and we put them out front proudly," Jones says. "And there's no reason not to have them on the TV, and that's what this is all about. They want to put them out here and they want to put them in other places but they don't want to put them on the field. That's the wrong answer. And I think we need to draw a line and say enough is enough."

The City of Mobile contributes $500,000 dollars to the Senior Bowl in addition to the $165,000 dollars allocated by the Mobile County Commission.

Meanwhile, as for the game day festivities involving the Azalea Trail Maids, the Senior Bowl released a new statement.

It reads in part, "This year, the smaller sideline areas of the new stadium don’t allow for adequate space for the Maids to safely stand on the sideline for the entire duration of the four-hour game. On game day, the Maids will be introduced on the field in their iconic dresses and recognized as an important part of the Senior Bowl tradition. We will continue to provide updates as we confirm details to the game day program."