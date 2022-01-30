Mobile, Ala. (WALA)--The countdown is on as the draft starts in Mobile in less than one week at this year's Senior Bowl. The last players landed in Mobile Sunday, and the anticipation is building.

The Senior Bowl is considered the biggest college football all-star game in the nation, and this game could be the start of the NFL draft for these college seniors.

"I’m excited to meet some great players, some great coaches, and just come out and compete,” Jaylen Watson, Washington State corner back.

The Senior Bowl has been played in Mobile over 70 years, and it's a tradition that keep players coming back to the Port City. This year, the game will be played at Hancock-Whitney stadium and broadcasted on the NFL network. Teams will be coached by Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

Players are excited to be surrounded by great players and great coaches, and if all goes well, get drafted into the NFL.

"A lot of the greatest players of college football right now are preparing to go to the NFL draft,” said Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati quarterback. “I’m coming out here and looking to have fun."

Most of all, they are ready to show off their talents.

"Compete, come in with a chip on my shoulder, and show everyone what I am capable of doing,” said Watson.

The Summit is Tuesday night, featuring coaches such as Alabama’s Nick Saban and Auburn's Bryan Harsin. The parade is in downtown Mobile on Friday, and kickoff Saturday at 1:30 p.m.