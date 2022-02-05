Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- The draft has started in Mobile. Thousands packed Hancock-Whitney Stadium for the Senior Bowl to cheer on players from across the nation, with high hopes of getting drafted into the NFL.

Excitement was in the air as thousands tailgated, played games, ate, and danced, while others waited in line to finally cheer on the seniors. Some for the first time.

"First time ever,” said Marshea Clancy. “We're excited.”

For others, it's tradition.

"We come to the Senior Bowl every year,” said April Benson. “This is our 5th or 6th time, and we are super excited to be here today. It's a tradition for us. We come with our parents. We love seeing the seniors."

Last year, the Senior Bowl was played without an audience due to COVID-19. This year, it means even more to be back.

"You don't realize how grateful you are for it until it's taken away,” said one University of South Alabama student. “Seeing everybody out here and just having fun, that's a lot. It means a lot."