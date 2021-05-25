MOBILE, Ala. -- The Serda Brewing Company has sold its facility in Mobile to another brewing company.

Serda will be hosting a farewell party for customers on Friday, May 28, from 4 to 11 p.m. The last day will be Monday, May 31.

A brewing company out of Florida said it will be taking over the Serda building on Government Street.

Staff, except for the head brewer, will stay on with the new brewery.

Serda states that it will continue distributing beer to restaurants and stores throughout Mobile and Baldwin County.

All events and scheduled private parties will continue under the new ownership.