A serial arsonist is back behind bars after being accused of setting two more fires.

Jaymar Pettus was arrested early Tuesday morning after back to back fires in Mobile on Monday.

He faces charges of arson and criminal trespassing for those fires.

According to court documents Pettus' arson history stretches back almost eleven years ago to 2009.

Investigators say Pettus struck first at Luckie's Beauty Salon on Government.

Firefighters rushed to the business around 1:00 p.m. to put out the blaze.

Then shortly before midnight, Pettus is accused of setting fire to a storage unit behind McDonalds which is right next door to the beauty salon.

No one was injured in either fire.

FOX 10 News uncovered several court documents showing Pettus has a history of setting fires.

Back in May of 2009 Pettus was arrested and eventually pleaded guilty to intentionally setting fire to an unoccupied building on Old Shell Road.

Seven years later, court documents say he set fire to a fast food restaurant on Airport Boulevard with about six people inside.

Pettus was on probation for that arson he committed in 2009.

Jail records showed he just got out of metro jail two weeks ago after he was picked up for violating his probation.