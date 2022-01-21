MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A New Orleans man already serving time for a bank robbery in New Orleans got more time tacked on to that Friday for an Alabama robbery.

U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose sentenced Aaron Rudolph to 12 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in February to holding up the Servis 1st Bank on Old Shell Road on Aug. 24, 2017. According to his written plea agreement, Rudolph handed a $100 bill to a teller and said he wanted to open an account.

After the teller informed him that the minimum to open an account was $200 and that he would need to fill out a form, he placed a revolver sideways on the counter and told her not to press a button or give him a dye pack. The teller then gave him $3,798. The combined amount that he and a partner got from robbery totaled roughly $11,000. They met at a Days Inn and split the money.

According to his written plea agreement, Rudolph conspired with others to rob several banks. In August 2017, he and others drove from New Orleans to the Midsouth Bank in Lafayette, Louisiana, and used a silver semiautomatic pistol to rob the bank.

Rudolph also admitted to robbing a bank Hammond, Louisiana. A judge in New Orleans sentenced him in December 2019 to five years in prison for that heist.

As part of his sentence in Mobile, DuBose ordered him to pay $11,055 to Servis 1st Bank and $7,841 to Beach Community Bank in Gulf Breeze, Florida, which he also admitted robbing. After he finishes his sentence, Rudolph will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years.