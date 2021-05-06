MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A serious crash Thursday night on the westbound side of I-10 near Michigan Avenue and Dauphin Island Parkway resulted in all westbound lanes being shut down for a time.
Someone was trapped inside a vehicle and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department personnel worked to remove the victim as travel lanes were blocked.
On Friday morning, the Mobile Police Department provided this update:
On 05/06/2021 at 1906 hours, officers responded to a report of a traffic crash with injuries on west bound I-10 just west of the Michigan Avenue exit. Officers discovered a box truck had mechanical problems and stalled in the center lane of I-10. Detectives discovered a 59 year old female driver collided with the rear of the truck at interstate speed. The female driver was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No criminal charges are expected.
