MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Two vehicles were involved in a serious wreck this morning on Dauphin Island Parkway.
Police tell FOX10 News it happened about 5:51 a.m. Police say a pickup truck was stopped at the light at Dauphin Island Parkway and Brill Road. A Ford vehicle headed south on Dauphin Island Parkway plowed into the truck and then hit a utility pole, police said.
The MPD tells FOX10 News the person in the Ford vehicle did not survive the accident.
The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.
