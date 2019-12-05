A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. at Mike Jacobs Field on the University of Mobile campus.
The family requests guests to bring a lawn chair for the outdoor service and wear casual, game-day attire.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the University of Mobile Baseball Program, 5735 College Parkway, Mobile, Alabama 36613 or umobile.edu/givenow and designate baseball.
https://umobile.edu/news/university-of-mobile-coach-mike-jacobs-leaves-legacy-of-integrity-and-faith/
