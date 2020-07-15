MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A devastating loss for former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was trying to regain his old Senate seat. Tuesday night the 73-year-old conceded to former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville.
"We fought a good fight in this race. We've taken our case to the people of Alabama. And the people of Alabama have spoken -- they want a new leader, a new fresh face to go to Washington. I think we are going to have," said Sessions. "I love this state. It's been an honor beyond words for me to serve."
Sessions went on to congratulate Tuberville on his win and throwing his full support behind him.
"He ran a really firm, solid race. He was focused on his goal and winning. He is our Republican nominee. We must stand behind him," said Sessions.
Sessions added the stakes are high and Republicans must defeat Doug Jones in November -- saying Jones is not the voice of Alabama.
The campaign was a challenge for Sessions after President Trump weighed on the race -- criticizing him and ultimately endorsing Tuberville.
Sessions spoke for about 15 minutes. Towards the end he was joined on stage by his wife Mary, their children, and a stage full of grandchildren. He received applause as he mentioned he and his wife look forward to celebrating their upcoming 51st anniversary.
As Sessions said this closes the chapter of his political career -- he did not reflect on his more than 40 years of political service, including 20 years representing Alabama in the Senate. He also commented on the President and his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation.
“Let me say this about the President & our relationship, I leave with no regrets. I was honored to serve the people of Alabama in the Senate & I was extraordinarily proud of the accomplishments we had as attorney general. On the recusal, I followed the law. I did the right thing – any other actions to squelch an investigation in the environment wouldn’t have worked/catastrophe. I’m so glad it ended after a long time & the president has been cleared. I leave elected office with my integrity in tact, I feel good about it, I hold my head high. I took the road less traveled, didn’t try to excuse myself or get in a fight or undermine the leader of our country & the great work he has to do. That was an honorable path, I believe. Although this chapter of my life is closed, we all must stand up for what’s right – do it all the right way. Alabama is worth fighting for. America is worth fighting for. We will keep it that," said Sessions.
Sessions says he and Tuberville after the results were in and that the conversation "went well."
