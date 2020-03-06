MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Consider the gloves now officially off in the Republican primary runoff for the U.S. Senate.
Campaigning for his former job, Jeff Sessions launched a new attack ad against rival Tommy Tuberville on Friday and used an interview with FOX10 News to question the depth of the former Auburn University football coach’s knowledge and his commitment to the conservative cause.
“I just don’t think Tommy Tuberville understands any of that,” he said. “He’s never been engaged in (those issues).”
The ad, labeled “Florida Phony” doubles down on a narrative Sessions advanced before the first round of voting. It includes a video of the former coach in 2017 announcing his retirement from football and plans to move to Santa Rosa Beach in Florida.
The announcer reminds viewers the Tuberville voted and paid taxes in the Sunshine State until very recently.
Tuberville has said he moved back to Alabama because he chose to make it his home. He was not available for comment, but campaign manager Paul Shashy compared Sessions to Mitt Romney, the only Republican senator who voted to remove Trump from office at his impeachment trial.
“That’s the exact same charge that Jeff Sessions’ buddy, Mitt Romney, threw at Donald Trump in 2016,” Shashy said in a statement. “The way you clean up the swamp is by removing the career politicians who created the mess in the first place.”
Sessions said the comparison is false.
“President Trump, you know, he was asked about running for president 30 years ago, and he had views; clearly he expressed them over the years,” he said. “He didn’t come to this as a blank slate.”
Sessions also addressed one his biggest vulnerabilities – his famously strained relationship with Trump.
Sessions pointed to his long history of advocating for the things Trump ran on in 2016 – cracking down on illegal immigration and taking on China’s trade practices.
“I support his goals. I support them thoroughly,” he said. “I’m frankly an expert in them. I’ve advocated effectively for them even before he ran. So that’s why I endorsed him before anybody else – because I believed in what he was advocating for.”
The former senator’s strong support of Trump has not stopped the president from sniping at him on Twitter, including earlier this week when Tuberville edged Sessions in the first round of primary voting on Tuesday. Trump wrote “that’s what happens” when someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt.”
He’s never supported President Trump financially. He never said a single word in support of President Trump. And he did not in what I can see advance his agenda.
Sessions noted that Trump has not endorsed his opponent and that he and others close to him have said the people of Alabama will make the choice. He reiterated his explanation that he had little choice to recuse himself from the investigation into Russia’s 2016 election meddling because he was part of the Trump campaign.
“I think this is the only thing we’ve ever disagreed with,” he said. “I followed the law. I was commanded by the law to not investigate myself in this matter. I was an integral part of the campaign, so I could investigate my own campaign.”
Sessions drew a distinction between himself and Tuberville on trade and immigration. He pointed to comments the former coach made last year expressing support for free trade and declaring that Trump’s trade war was hurting farmers, putting a “noose around their neck a little bit.”
“So we have a person coming out of Florida who has no political history,” he said. “He’s never supported President Trump financially. He never said a single word in support of President Trump. And he did not in what I can see advance his agenda.”
The Mobile area figures to be a crucial region in the runoff with the area’s top vote-getter, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) now out of the race. Sessions, who lives in Mobile, said he plans to spend a lot of time along the Gulf Coast.
“Home is Mobile,” he said. “And we’ve traveled all over the state. I did about 10,000 miles in an automobile, and we’ll continue to take our case to the people.”
